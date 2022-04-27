Burhanpur: Abducted toddler rescued thanks to CCTVs

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police in Burhanpur were able to crack a case of kidnapping of a two-year-old girl thanks to the vital clues provided by CCTVs mounted in different places in Burhanpur town.

Police acted promptly on the clues, arrested the kidnapper from Bhusawal town, in Maharashtra about 60 kilometres away from Burhanpur and rescued the girl.

The kidnapping was reported at a small village, Sewal that falls under the Nepanagar police station limit in Burhanpur district, on Sunday afternoon. Nepanagar police station in-charge Rajendra Ingle informed that complainant Sunil has lodged a missing report of his daughter. In his complaint, he claimed that when he along with his wife went to work in the agriculture field, one of his relatives Sonu, a native of Dhulkot village abducted his daughter.

Police registered the case under Section 363 (kidnapping) and began the search. During preliminary investigation, police got information that the accused had boarded a Burhanpur-bound private bus at 3 pm along with a girl.

The police immediately rushed to the Burhanpur bus stand, where they got information that the accused Sonu along with the girl has indeed got down there. On searching the CCTV footage the police saw the accused conversing with some auto drivers. The police further ascertained that he had failed to get an auto to the railway station and then went on to buy liquor from a nearby liquor shop. The CCTV at Shanwara captured him going on foot to the railway station carrying the girl. The footage of Sagar Tower and the railway station showed the accused boarding the AC-3 coach of Danapur Express going towards Bhusaval.

The police team immediately left for Bhusaval and questioned some of the vendors and railway officials about the accused and the girl and came to know that accused had taken the girl to the nearby Budhwara Pait. With the help of local police, Burhanpur police conducted a search and found the girl. They also managed to grab hold of the accused. During a medical examination of the girl, it was confirmed that she is fine.

