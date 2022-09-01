Burhanpur: 35 shopkeepers receive notices to remove encroachment

Representative Photo |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty-five shopkeepers of Shahpur have been served notices to remove their encroachments within 24 hours.

According to information, the city council has asked the shopkeepers to remove encroachments from the Phopnar Road and Government Hospital road in view of the proposed visit of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 8.

Due to this, on Tuesday the shopkeepers of the area met the city council president representative Virendra Tiwari and said that they are willing to shift their shops back but dismantling the whole shop will adversely affect their livelihood. Shopkeeper Narendra Seiwal said that this is a question of our livelihood.

After listening to the problem, Virendra said that we will collectively find a solution for this problem after meeting the collector. Notably, September 8 is the proposed date of CM's arrival to participate in the inauguration ceremony of late MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan's idol at Shahapur Bus Stand. However, the official date of the inauguration has not been confirmed yet.