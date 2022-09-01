e-Paper Get App

Dr Patil too involved in Burhanpur hospital scam, says Cops

A total of 13 miscreants have been arrested so far and the same numbers of people are on the run.

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The former doctor of Burhanpur district hospital Sunil Patil is also involved in the embezzlement and misuse of government funds, said the police. Recently, a Rs 12 crore scam was exposed in the district hospital in which this fund provided by the administration to the hospital was misappropriated by a group of people involving doctors and ministers.

A total of 13 miscreants have been arrested so far and the same numbers of people are on the run. Reportedly, the police have also registered a case against Dr Sunil who is absconding. He has been accused of siphoning off about rupees 60,00,000- 70,00,000 from the fund.

Cops said this was disclosed in the interrogation of Dr Prateek Navlakhe, the mastermind of the entire case and the former RMO of the district hospital. Now the police are also extracting information about his property. A warrant will also be issued from the court. Notably, this was the 17th FIR logged in the case.

