Burhanpur: Two sentenced to life in prison for raping two minor girls in 2019

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A local court has convicted two men and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment for raping two minor girls in 2019. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 12 thousand each on them.

Giving further information, additional district public prosecution officer Ramlal Randhave said that additional sessions judge RK Patidar announced the punishment for two accused named Jhamriya Jham Singh (25) and Bhuratiya Gulab Singh (23), who raped minor girls in an under-construction building. The incident was reported under Nimbola police station jurisdiction.

The victim along with their parents made a complaint at Nimbola police station which stated that the accused lured them to an under-construction building located in Rohini. Accused raped and physically tortured the minor girls. The duo was rescued by the local people. The accused even threatened the victims with dire consequences if they dared to disclose the matter to anyone. However, the victims reported to the police. The accused were booked under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.