Indore: Bakery proprietor, manager booked for unhygienic conditions in unit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of food and drug administration department, district administration, and police raided Choice Bakery’s manufacturing unit at Nayta Mundla and seized over 300 kilogram of toast worth Rs 30,000 on Tuesday.

The toast and other bakery products were being prepared in unhygienic conditions due to which an FIR has also been lodged against the proprietor of Choice Bakery, Ujjain.

According to food safety officers, under the supervision senior officials, a team of food inspectors including Avshesh Agrawal, Subhash Khedekar, Rakesh Tripathi and others raided the manufacturing unit of Choice Bakery, Ujjain where the maize flour was kept and toast manufactured in unhygienic conditions.

“The accused were preparing toasts in unhygienic conditions and the raw material used appeared of dubious quality. Samples were collected from the scene and sent for testing,” FSOs told the media.

The team was also surprised to know that the accused proprietor didn’t have the licence and registration of the unit. Team has collected about five samples and lodged an FIR against the manager Sajauddin Teli and proprietor Abdul Kareem under section IPC of 269 and 420.

Read Also Indore: GACC teacher appointed as joint secy at UGC