Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Dr Rajesh Verma, a faculty member of Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College, has been made joint secretary of University Grants Commission (UGC).

Verma said that he would assume the charge shortly.

Teacher fraternity of Indore congratulated Verma for his appointment.

It is to be noted that UGC secretary Rajnish Jain is also from Indore. He is a professor at DAVV.