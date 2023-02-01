Budget 2023-24: Doctors demand more money for health services

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors in the city are hoping that the budget pays extra attention to the health sector.

Dr Dilip Kumar Acharya, national chairman of IMA Cancer & Tobacco Control Committee, said, “Let’s hope government increases the health budget to 3-5 per cent of GDP. Government must earmark a fixed amount for cancer prevention and early detection, and increase taxation on tobacco products as it has been proven to be an effective method for reducing its consumption.

Chest physician, Dr Sanjay Londhe said that the government must increase the budget for public health. Public health accounts for only 1.1 per cent of the total GDP, and this should be increased.

In 2022, only Rs 37,000 crores was earmarked for NHM and this time it should be increased.

A special fund should be allotted for patient-borne infection as over 2000 doctors die due to the same in a year. Indian Medical Services should be established like IAS, IPS.

