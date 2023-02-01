Indore: Constitution is not just a book but a way of living life, says Former minister and MLA Jaivardhan Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and MLA Jaivardhan Singh said that Constitution is not just a book but a way of life. Baba Saheb Ambedkar made equality a Fundamental Right in the Constitution, and that's why it is there in the country.

He was addressing a symposium on ‘Role of youth in preserving constitutional values’, organised to mark the foundation day programme of Vidhik Jagruti Forum.

Singh said that along with rights, duties should also be kept in mind. “Youth should ensure their positive role in the development of the city, state, and country. The youth should make good use of their time and engage in social work according to their ability,” he said.

He also added that today an atmosphere of fear and intimidation is being created in the country.

Singh added that the Kamal Nath government was toppled, otherwise, the work of making Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, and Dhar into a special economic zone on the lines of Delhi NCR had come to the final stage.

Special guest Praveen Kumar Khariwal said that keeping the four pillars of democracy strong is the only way to preserve the values of the Constitution.

Various youngsters from different sectors were felicitated for their commendable work in their fields.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)