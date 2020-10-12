BSP candidate files nomination papers

On the second day of filing nomination papers on Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Vikram Singh Gehlot filed his nomination papers for the Sanwer by-election.



Nomination papers are being received by the Returning Officer at the SDM office in Sanwer.

October 16 is the last date for filing nomination papers as per the schedule decided by the

Election Commission of India. Nomination papers can be submitted from 11 am to 3 pm. Nomination papers received will be examined on 17 October. Candidates can withdraw their names by 19 October. Voting will be held on November 3. Votes will be counted on 10 November.



Candidates can file e-nomination



In this ongoing election, candidates have also been given the facility to submit e-nomination. Candidates can fill their e-nomination through the portal suvidha.eci.gov.in, prepared by the

Election Commission of India.



Complaints can be made through C-Vigil App



Real-time complaints can be registered through the C-Vigil mobile app and helpline number 1950 in respect of violation of Model Code of Conduct. Complaints will be processed promptly. Anyone can file the complaint through the app.

