Brides of 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana' will get cheque of Rs 56k, after complaints of 'substandard' gifts

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In order to avoid any more embarrassment, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that from now onwards instead of goods or gifts, the brides of Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana will be given a cheque of Rs. 56,000.

The decision has been taken after several complaints stating the material given to the girls under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana was 'substandard'.

Notably, a mass marriage ceremony at Dahi village in Dhar district was postponed on Wednesday after the officials, who visited the spot to inspect the quality of material presented on behalf of the government to the newly-wed brides, found it to be substandard.

Taking cognisance of the matter and to avoid inconvenience to the parents of the bride and the groom, the government has decided to pay the money by cheque instead of presenting the material.

During his visit to Burhanpur the Chief Minister was greeted by the sisters who tied a thread made of banana fibre to him. Along with this, a message of thanks and congratulation was handed over to the Chief Minister on a banana leaf for launching the Ladli Behna Yojana in the state.