Boy's Death: Admin Springs Into Action

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the heartbreaking death of a six-year-old boy, the district administration sprung into action and intensified their crackdown on the sale of illegal Chinese manja, or nylon kite strings across the district. A six-year-old boy was killed after a nylon string slit his throat on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the boy and his father were travelling on a motorcycle. The child's throat was slit by a nylon string during the journey, resulting in a fatal injury. A financial assistance of Rs 50,000 was extended to the grieving family by the Red Cross in association with district administration. Following the post-mortem proceedings, the family of the deceased blocked the main road.

Administration officials intervened, persuading the family to lift the traffic jam. Collector Priyank Mishra and SP Manoj Kumar Singh paid tribute to the boy. Collector Mishra urged the public to pay homage by responsibly disposing of Chinese manja they might have mistakenly purchased. He assured that no punitive action would be taken against those who voluntarily participate in disposing of Chinese manja, emphasising that legal action would be initiated against erring. In a subsequent incident, a 50-year-old man, identified as Hemraj Gawli, fell victim to a similar attack, with his throat slit. He was immediately referred to Indore for medical treatment. Hemraj supports his family by selling tea.

Similarly, 70-year-old Tolaram Prajapat, who suffered a throat-slashing two days back, received 16 stitches around his neck. The district administration faces criticism for alleged negligence, as such incidents continue to occur. Meanwhile, Kotwali police have registered a case against Sanjay Srivastava, Dayaram Jaiswal, and Dinesh Rathore in connection with the sale of illegal manja. Besides, police have also held a man who was flying kites using Chinese manja.