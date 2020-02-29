Bonanza for flyers: 9 new flights from Indore in March

Indore: About eight flights will commence from March 29 and while one flight for Chandigarh will begin from March 20 from the city. Out of eight flights, five flights will be for new destinations and they are Lucknow, Prayagraj, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Vadodara. Then, there will be additional flights for Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

These flights will connect untapped destinations of UP, Rajasthan and Gujarat. This is perhaps for the first time that an airline is going to roll out flights for eight destinations (16 movements) on single day from the city. IndiGo is going set this record. It will also launch flight for Chandigarh from March 20. It will also be first time that the city is going to get air connectivity with Uttar Pradesh.

TK Jose, chairman, MP-CG chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) said the bookings for all the nine destinations have begun. The IATR aircrafts will be deployed for Prayagraj, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Lucknow while Airbus -320 will be deployed for Kolkata, Jodhpur and Vadodara flights.

“The fare for the new destinations seems to be on higher side. We have requested airlines to offer inaugural fare as a promotional gift to passengers. We have also requested the airline to start flights for Kochhi and additional flight for Chennai also owing to passengers demands,” Jose added.