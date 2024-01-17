Blood, Sweat Of Ram Bhakts From MP Led To Janmbhoomi’s Liberation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The desire to liberate Ram Janmbhoomi had started simmering in the hearts of people in 1989. Fiery speeches by feisty Uma Bharti and sadhvi Ritambhara had inspired hundreds of people in the state. Everyone wanted to contribute towards the liberation of Lord Ram’s birthplace.

This desire saw participation of over one lakh people from the state in the three karsewa held in Ayodhya from 1989 to 1992.

During the demolition of Babri structure on December 6, 1992 hundreds of karsewaks from the state had even climbed atop the dome of the structure in Ayodhya. Among them 200 were injured in the subsequent firing of the UP Police.

In fact, enthusiasm had started building up in the state from the beginning of 1989. Firebrand leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had launched a campaign to awaken Hindus and made them realise the significance of the liberation of Ram janmabhoomi.

VHP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, sadhvi Ritambhara and Uma Bharti went from city to city encouraging people. Sadhvi Ritambhara had held a public meeting in Indore at Gandhi Hall in 1989. Her fiery speech jolted the Hindu society of the city. She held similar meetings in other cities too. These efforts played a crucial role in motivating people into joining the Ram Janmbhoomi liberation movement.

On November 9, 1989 the VHP gave the first call for karsewa. People were called to join in large numbers for the worship of Ramshila in Ayodhya. These Ramshilas were brought from different parts of the country.

Around 25k people of the state answered the call and reached Ayodhya. The VHP, which was leading the agitation for liberation of Ram Janmabhoomi, gave the second Karsewa call for October 30, 1990.

At that time, Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was the Chief Minister of UP, had famously said, ‘Ek parinda bhi par nahi mar sakega (not even a bird would be able to fly around the disputed structure).’ Tight security was put in place. Roads and by-lanes were full of cops and central police force.

Undeterred, more than 20k karsevaks from MP headed for Ayodhya. They used a chariot to break through the barriers put up by the security forces and rushed towards the disputed structure.

Police opened fire on karsevaks to deter them from reaching the disputed structure. The firing left more than 200 karsevaks of the state injured.

The third karseva was performed on December 6, 1992. Over 50k Ram devotees from across the state reached Ayodhya for it. Some of them had even managed to climb atop the dome of the disputed structure. Ultimately, all three domes were demolished and so was the disputed structure.

-Hukumchand Sanwla, vice president of VHP. (During Ram Temple movement he was Madhya Prant Organisational Secretary of the VHP)

Ram temple movement was a movement of regaining lost pride. It motivated people into participating in Ram temple movement. This resulted in large number of Ram devotees from MP joining the three karsevas.

-Prakash Solapurkar, leader of Karsevaks