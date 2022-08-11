BJP wins both posts in Meghnagar Municipal Council

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): In the election held in Meghnagar, the only municipal council of the district, BJP retained its hold on the council for the second time.

In the election of council president, BJP’s Kamlesh alias Hadu Machar emerged victorious defeating his nearest rival Jogi Vasunia by a margin of six votes, while BJP candidate Megha Bhanpuria was declared vice-president unopposed after no candidate from Congress filed the nomination.

BJP had eight out of 15 votes, while Congress had six and the lone Independent candidate MunnaInal extended his support to the BJP candidate. Everyone anticipated an easy win for BJP, but factionalism in Congress made BJP's task even easier.

According to information, BJP nominated Kamlesh alias Hadu Machar as its official candidate for the president post, while Jogi Vasuniya was declared as the Congress candidate. Besides, Vasuniya another councillor Shaida Bhabhor also filed her nominations for the president post from the Congress party.

During elections, Kamlesh got a total of 10 votes, including that of the Independent member and one vote of a Congress councillor, while Jogi Vasunia got four votes, while Shaida got only one vote of herself.

For the vice president, BJP nominated Ward No 10 councillor Megha Bhanpuria as its official candidate, while the Congress could not find any candidate, due to which the BJP candidate was declared as vice-president unopposed.

During the election district collector, Somesh Mishra took stock of the arrangements.