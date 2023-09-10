`BJP Will Secure Two-Thirds Majority In State’ | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's Jan Aashirwad Yatra made its way to Alot, where BJP supporters greeted the procession at various locations.

This Yatra aimed at boosting public confidence ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, is showcasing the accomplishments of the Madhya Pradesh government, extending its reach from urban centers to rural areas.

Kisan Morcha's national vice president and travel in-charge Banshilal Gurjar and MP Anil Firoziya addressed the press, emphasising the positive impact of the BJP governance on the underprivileged.

Both of them expressed their confidence that the BJP would secure a two-thirds majority in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Jan Aashirwad Yatra is set to be welcomed at 60 Sabhas, 90 Rath Sabhas and 300 locations. On Sunday, the Yatra ventured into rural areas via Alot's main roads, receiving a warm welcome from Yatra in-charge and local public representatives.

The Yatra reached the Alot Assembly at 1 am, with the presence of MP Anil Firojia, former minister and MLA Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya and Yatra coordinator Bansilal Gurjar.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Tajendra Singh Jadaun criticised the BJP's Yatra, claiming it won't garner support from struggling farmers. Despite differing viewpoints, political fervour is undeniable as both parties gear up for the upcoming elections.

