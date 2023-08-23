 BJP Government’s Achievements Should Reach Public: Gujarat MLA
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBJP Government’s Achievements Should Reach Public: Gujarat MLA

BJP Government’s Achievements Should Reach Public: Gujarat MLA

During the meeting, poll strategy was prepared for upcoming assembly election.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
BJP Government’s Achievements Should Reach Public: Gujarat MLA | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As part of BJP’s strategy to collect ground level feedback through MLAs of other states, Gujarat’s Gajarwada MLA Mahendra Singh Bhabhor held a meeting with party officials of Sardarpur assembly on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by mandal president, district panchayat member, janpad panchayat member, BJP backed sarpanch, councillors, booth presidents and party workers.

During the meeting, poll strategy was prepared for upcoming assembly election. BJP workers were directed to reach out to voters in their respective region and apprise them of the achievements of the BJP government.

Assembly elections are expected to be held in November this year. Former MLA Vel Singh Bhuria, former MLA candidate Sanjay Baghel, assembly convener Rajendra Garg, BJP mandal president Akhilesh Yadav, Rakesh Patel, district minister Jamuna Bhuria, Dharmendra Mandloi and Sohan Patidar along with office-bearers and workers attended the meeting.

Read Also
MP: Kamal Nath Hits Out At BJP Over Its Claim On Lifting People Out Of Poverty
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Government’s Achievements Should Reach Public: Gujarat MLA

BJP Government’s Achievements Should Reach Public: Gujarat MLA

MP: Kileshwar Mahadev Goes On City Tour In Shahi Sawari In Neemuch

MP: Kileshwar Mahadev Goes On City Tour In Shahi Sawari In Neemuch

RATION SCAM: Beneficiaries Denied Ration For Last 5 Months In Jobat

RATION SCAM: Beneficiaries Denied Ration For Last 5 Months In Jobat

Madhya Pradesh: 21 Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Malhargarh

Madhya Pradesh: 21 Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Malhargarh

Madhya Pradesh: PM Mitra Mega Textiles Park Hit By Tribal Protest

Madhya Pradesh: PM Mitra Mega Textiles Park Hit By Tribal Protest