BJP Government's Achievements Should Reach Public: Gujarat MLA

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As part of BJP’s strategy to collect ground level feedback through MLAs of other states, Gujarat’s Gajarwada MLA Mahendra Singh Bhabhor held a meeting with party officials of Sardarpur assembly on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by mandal president, district panchayat member, janpad panchayat member, BJP backed sarpanch, councillors, booth presidents and party workers.

During the meeting, poll strategy was prepared for upcoming assembly election. BJP workers were directed to reach out to voters in their respective region and apprise them of the achievements of the BJP government.

Assembly elections are expected to be held in November this year. Former MLA Vel Singh Bhuria, former MLA candidate Sanjay Baghel, assembly convener Rajendra Garg, BJP mandal president Akhilesh Yadav, Rakesh Patel, district minister Jamuna Bhuria, Dharmendra Mandloi and Sohan Patidar along with office-bearers and workers attended the meeting.