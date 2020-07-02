BJP elevated me to work for entire MP now, says minister Usha Thakur

Indore: Mhow MLA Usha Thakur, who was inducted into the state Cabinet on Thursday, said BJP elevates all those who work for welfare of public without thinking of own gains.

“Party tested me for long and then made me minister so that I can work for people of the entire state now,” she said while talking to this correspondent after taking oath as Cabinet minister.

She said the party first gave her chance to work for residents of Indore-I constituency. “Later I was given chance to service people of Indore-3 and then Mhow constituencies. The party now wants me to service people of the state as minister,” she said adding that she would live up to the expectation of the party.

She stated that the immediate challenge before the state government is to do away with Covid-19 scare.

“The government has been effectively dealing with it but the increase of Cabinet will further help in fight against Covid-19,” she said.

She stated her constituency too has Covid-19 patients and they are dealing with the deadly disease in an effective manner.

Thakur stated that she was given a chance to be in the Cabinet only because she worked selflessly for the welfare of people.

“The commitment for the people’s welfare will continue,” she added.