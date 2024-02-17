BIZARRE: Teen Stabbed For Not Identifying Person In Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A teenager was stabbed by two accused after not identifying a person in a photo shown by the accused. The incident occurred in MIG Colony on Thursday night. According to the police, one Ayush Bundela, a resident of Shivshakti Nagar, lodged a complaint with MIG police station stating that he went to a betel shop along with his friend Aditya.

The accused Ayaan confronted him and asked him to identify a person in a photo, but he could not identify him. Later, the accused began to abuse him and when he objected to it, the accused accomplice beat him up. Ayaan took out a knife and stabbed him on his leg. He was injured and began to bleed. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated a probe.

Teen stabbed over old enmity

A teenager was stabbed on his head with a sword by the accused over an old enmity in Banganga police station area. The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the victim was going to his relative’s house on his two-wheeler. According to the police, one Priyanshu lodged a complaint with Banganga police station stating that he was going on his two-wheeler when accused Rishi Kashyap, Ganesh Patil and another of their accomplice stopped his way.

They began to abuse him and beat him with a wooden stick. The victim told the police that Rishi threatened to kill him and took out a sword and stabbed him on his head. He got injured and began to bleed and was taken to hospital after the incident. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated an investigation into the case.