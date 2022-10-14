Birla murder case: Shri Reva Gurjar Yuva Sangathan submits memorandum

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum has been submitted by Shri Reva Gurjar Yuva Sangathan to Sanawad police station in-charge MR Romade addressing the inspector general (IG) Vivek Sharma regarding the death of Rupesh Birla.

It has been demanded by the organisation to put the death case in a fast track court and punish all the six accused by hanging them. Regarding this, a rally was also taken out from Gurjar Bhawan, Sanawad to the police station.

According to organisation president Kamlesh Birla, society men are aggrieved of Rupesh's abduction and then his death. Reportedly, the memorandum was read by Anil Birla in the presence of Sangathan chairman Ravi Patil, secretary Mukesh Saad , Inder Birla and several other office bearers.

Notably, the 24-year-old deceased, a resident of Selda village of Khargone district who went missing on October 10, was found to have been murdered and buried under the concrete floor of a house located in Pithampur, Dhar. The man was kidnapped from his house and murdered by a group of six people including the main accused Ashique Patel who are under police custody.

In the preliminary investigation, Patel revealed that the man was murdered and buried under the ground floor of his house whose body was later recovered by the police. Police believe that the reason behind the murder could be a financial dispute or a love affair.