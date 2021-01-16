Bird flu: Culling operation on in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh; confirmed in poultry in 9 districts of Maharashtra

The Centre on Saturday said bird flu in poultry has been confirmed in nine districts of Maharashtra, while culling operation in poultry is underway in one district each in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Apart from poultry, the viral disease has been confirmed in crow in Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, while in pigeon, brown fish owl and Heron in Delhi.

However, the central government requested state governments to "rethink" their decisions to impose ban sale of poultry products and allow sale of poultry items sourced from the non-infected areas/states.

In India, bird flu or avian influenza is spread mainly by migratory birds coming into India during winter months from between September and March. The disease is zoonotic.