Madhya Pradesh: Long awaited Covid vaccination begins in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: The much awaited Covid vaccination began here on Saturday morning as per directions of central and state governments. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr MP Garg said 100 registered health service providers will be vaccinated on first day. The information related to Covid vaccination was sent to health service providers through Covid portal by an SMS.

The ones coming for vaccination have to bring their Aadhaar card and registered mobile number with them. The first vaccine was administered to sanitary worker Anil Jadhav and then to civil surgeon Dr Shakil Ahmed Khan.

District vaccination officer Dr YB Shastri said during the launch of the vaccination drive, distinguished residents were present along with government officials and public representatives.