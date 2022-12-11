Billabong School Bus Rape Case: Bus driver, lady attendant convicted within 3 months

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Specially designated (POCSO) court of District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Saturday has convicted school bus driver and lady bus attendant in minor rape case with three and half years old minor nursery standard girl in school bus of Billabong High International School, ICSE Board, Bhopal.

Parents of two girls came forward in this case. Second girl and her parents were crossed in court under Witness Protection Act, according to District Prosecution officer. Quantum of punishment will be decided on Monday, District Prosecution officials added. Judge Shaileja Gupta passed the order.

According to public prosecution, Hanumant Jathav,32, of Shahpura and Urmila Sahu,40, of Kolar, have been convicted. Case was registered against Jathav under 376(ab), 376(2n), 5F/L Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act while case under Section 109 and 16/17 of IPC was registered against Urmila Sahu on September 8,2022.

The incident took place when the child was returning home in the bus. After the girl returned home, her mother saw that someone had changed the child’s dress with the spare set of dress kept in her bag.

Mother had asked the girl who changed the dress. Victim told her mother that driver uncle changed the dress. Mother asked school principal and class teacher. Parents were told that girl left school for home in school uniform.

The girl later complained of pain in her private parts, following which her parents took her into confidence and counseled her. During this, the girl told them that the bus driver sexually abused her and changed her clothes. Victim had informed the parents that driver uncle used to touch with bad intension.

Police commissioner had constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Additional DCP Srutkirti Somvanshi.

ADPO Manisha Patel said, “Police filed challan within 20 days and prosecution completed its job in just 14 days crossing 32 witness. Case against school management is being investigated separately.”

Chronology of incidence

* Case reported on September 8,2022

* FIR lodged on September 12,2022

* Challan filed with 20 days on October 1,2022

* 32 witness crossed in court in this case

* Conviction on December 10,2022