BIG QUESTION | Will Suggestions For Indore Metro Phase-2 Be Okayed ?

BIG QUESTION| Will Suggestions For Indore Metor Phase 2 Be Okayed ? | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fate of the second phase corridor of Indore Metro as far as its format and route is concerned could well be decided by the state or even the central government as the new survey report of the Metro has been submitted to the principal secretary.

However, as per the local sources, in the survey reports it was found that the project cost will increase if the changes sought by public representatives and others are made. The report also points out that the suggestions regarding the incorporation of more routes are not practical.

However, the metro officials said that the report will now be finalised by higher-ups and no such claim has come to their knowledge related to the report. “The matter is under discussion at the higher level and what will be finalised cannot be spelt out at this time,” said Shobhit Tandon, director (system) MPMRCL.

Earlier, suggestions were received from public representatives and other experts in the meeting held by the departmental minister. The MPMRCL has submitted the survey report prepared on other options including Khajrana and Bengali Square to the government for decision, in which the underground track from Piplyahana Square and Agriculture College via MY Hospital has been described as not practical.

According to information after a decision is taken in Bhopal following discussion among ministers and government officials, the file will go to the central government as it is also a stakeholder in the project. The 5.5 km Metro priority corridor was prepared and trial runs were also successfully performed on it.

Currently, work is going on for the first phase of the elevated corridor of 17.5 km from Gandhi Nagar via Super Corridor to Vijay Nagar, Radisson and Robot Square and efforts are on to start commercial operations within a year. On the other hand, an elevated corridor is to be built from Robot Square to Khajrana, Bengali Square and from there via Palasia to High Court, MG Road and then the underground track will start from Regal Square towards airport via Rajwada, Bada Ganpati, Ramchandra Nagar and other areas.