Bhopal: Video of alleged officer’s kin seeking bribe under Ayushman goes viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video clip of a man posing as a relative of former executive officer of Niramaya Ayusman Bharat Yojna, Sapna Lowanshi and demanding money to arrange for early payment of hospital bills, went viral on social media on Thursday evening.

The officer, however, said that the facts had been fabricated and that she denied her involvement in the case on Friday. The state government set up an inquiry committee headed by health commissioner Sudam Khade to probe the case.

Meanwhile, vice president of the Aam Admi Party’s (AAP) district unit Pradeep Khandelwal said he had come to know about corruption going in

footing the NAYBY bills.

In the video clip, the man Vimal Lowanshi is claiming that he is a relative of the officer and is seen taking the amount in her name. The deal was fixed at Rs 10 lakh for releasing Rs 1.10 crore, he alleged. In the video, the man Vimal Lowanshi is seen taking Rs 1 lakh and is heard talking about a sum of Rs 8 lakh that had been given to him. In the video, he wanted to know from the hospital authorities about when he would get the rest of Rs 1 lakh, alleged Khandelwal.

Officer denies charges

When Sapna Lowanshi’s comments on the issue were sought, she said that the whole issue had been fabricated. She is posted to Indore. She said, “All these things have happened since she was posted to the department a month back. The video is one-month-old, and I know nothing about it. If anyone has an issue with me, he should have gone to the department instead of going to the media. The person concerned is putting pressure on me for some unknown reasons.”

Director of health services transferred

Director of health services Anurag Chaudhary has been removed from the post after the video came to light. He has been sent to the department of animal husbandry as its deputy secretary.

Deputy secretary of Women and Child Development Department (WCDD) Aditi Garg has been transferred as director of health services. Secretary of Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission Rakesh Singh has been shifted as additional secretary to WCDD.

Additional commissioner of Urban Administration and Development, Satyendra Singh, has been shifted as secretary of Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission.