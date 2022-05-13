Bhopal: UAD min instructs officials to complete road repair by June 15

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Administration Department (UAD) minister and district in-charge of Bhopal Bhupendra Singh instructed officials to ensure completion of asphaltation and road repair by June 15 in the city. He was addressing a review meeting of development work at the collectorate on Thursday.

The minister also instructed to streamline water supply in the state capital. Wherever there are problems, supply of water should be done through tankers, he added. The MLAs had raised the issue of water supply disruption for three days.

The UAD minister instructed to start road construction within 7 days in Berasia, failing which action will be taken against concerned agency. MLA Vishnu Khatri had raised the issue of road construction under the Prime Minister Sadak Pariyojana (PMSP) in Berasia.

Similarly, MLA Krishna Gaur raised the issue of Capital Project Administrationís (CPA) tenders and incomplete work in Govindpura area. Gaur said that after closure of CPA, the work is pending.

MLA PC Sharma raised the issue of delimitation for new areas in purview of the state capital. Similarly, former Pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma raised the issue of drain construction in Kolar.

