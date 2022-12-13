Bhopal: Two women accuse each other's husband of rape

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman filed a complaint against a man for allegedly raping her multiple times as her husband had failed to repay the loan, said Shahjahanabad police on Monday. Earlier, Hanumanganj police station had registered a similar case on the complaint of the accused’s man wife. She too had alleged that the other man was sexually assaulting her for her husband’s failure to repay loan.

Assistant commissioner of police, Umesh Tiwari, told Free Press that the woman in her complaint, stated that her husband had taken a loan from a man but was unable to pay. The man has been sexually assaulting her since October this year.

The ACP said that the accused’s wife had filed a similar complaint at Hanumanganj police station two days ago against the man. In the primary investigations, it has come to fore that the two men were having a dispute over money were sexually exploiting each other wives.