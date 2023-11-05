Bhopal: 'There's Wave Of Change In State'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said that there was a wave of change in state. “There is clear wave of change in the state. We will form government with majority of over 130 seats. BJP-led government failed in providing education, health and employment. People are fed up with corruption and atrocities committed under BJP rule,” he said. Talking to Free Press, Singh said people were angry with BJP and Scindia who toppled government and would teach them a lesson in election.

To a query on rebels, Singh said, “We don’t have much problem. We have pacified sulking leaders. BJP is facing this problem and anger of many partymen. There are many rebels in BJP and many BJP leaders have started working to ensure defeat of their official candidates. We have changed some candidates but have managed the situation. Everybody is working to ensure party's victory and dethrone corrupt BJP." Singh said Congress had stepped up campaigning and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge would visit state to address election rally. Talking about the dispute between him and Kamal Nath, he said, “It was a rumour spread by BJP. We both are working for the party and will form government in the state.”

