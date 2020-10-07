Bhopal: Students’ project saves 90% water in mess, IIM Indore to implement it on the entire campus

Indore: By installing faucet aerators, a group of three students of Indian Institute of Management Indore reduced water consumption in mess by nearly 90 percent drawing the attention of the authorities who now have decided to implement this project on the entire campus.

Situated atop a scenic hillock, the 193-acre campus of IIM Indore faces water shortage, especially in summers.

Identifying this problem, a team of three students of five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), including Aaradhya Vats, Agrim Yadav and Marul Tripathi, had presented the project for water conservation in Student Activities Council's annual event last year.

Under the guidance of Prof Sneha Thapliyal, the trio installed faucet aerators in central mess to check the change in water consumption by using high faucet aerators.

Aradhya and Agrim said that they installed meters with faucet aerators that increase the pressure of the water with air pressure. This reduced the amount of water spent per minute in the mess from 4.7 liters to 330 ml. In this way the water consumption in the mess was reduced by nearly 90 percent.

Impressed by the result, the institute implemented it in a hostel on pilot basis. Similar results were also found there too. To this, students were asked to present their project before chief administrative officer of the institute. The students calculated that about 5 lakh liters of water is used every day in the IIM Indore campus.

If the faucets are changed, the water consumption will reduce to 2 to 2.5 lakh liters. IIM Indore agreed to implement the project on its campus.

According to Agrim, the students involved in the project had a meeting in June for discussing its implementation. The project will executed when the campus re-opened after Covid-19 scare.

The cost incurred on this will be compensated by the reduction in the electricity bill to draw water through pumps in next five and a half years.

IIM Indore public relations officer Ananya Mishra said that the Central Government had announced Jal Shakti Campus scheme for water conservation. “Under the scheme, IIM Indore is making Jal Shakti Campus with the project of students,” she said.

Roots and Shoots IIM Indore Chapter will also launch Water Matters campaign beyond the campus boundaries.