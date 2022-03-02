Bhopal: Special Handloom Expo at Gauhar Mahal from today

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-day Special Handloom Expo will begin at Gauhar Mahal from Thursday.

Sant Ravidas Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation Limited has organised the expo in collaboration with Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, (New Delhi) under ëAzadi Ka Amrit Mahotsaví.

Managing director of the Corporation, Anubha Shrivastava told† media persons† at Gauhar Mahal on Wednesday that it is the first expo in Bhopal after the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Gond artist Padma Shri Bhuri Bai will inaugurate the expo.

Weavers from different states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will showcase their handloom products in the expo.

She further said We got good response in the special handloom expo, organised last year. With this view, 25 temporary shops are being set up in the premises of Urban Haat Gauhar Mahal along with 35 permanent shops. In this way, weavers of different states will be available with handloom products in 60 shops. Entries of about 50 weavers' societies have been received so far by the corporation.

Besides,some cultural programmes will be held daily at the expo. It will remain open daily from 12 pm to 9 pm and on holidays from 12.00 pm to 10.00pm.

35% discount at Mrignaynee Emporium

A 35% discount will be given to female buyers at all Mrignaynee Emporiums across the country from March 7-9 to mark Women's Day. The corporation is also planning to hold discussions and cultural events on women issues.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:31 PM IST