Bhopal: Race to semis goes anti-climax, Shayan reaps an easy win at 88th National Billiards and Snooker Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Maharashtra cueist Shayan Razmi on Thursday defeated Telanganaís P Sai by 3-1 frame to seal his place in the semi-finals of the Sub-Junior National Snooker Championship being held at SAGE University in Bhopal. On the other hand, Telangana's K Vibhas secured his semi-finale position defeating Dhruv Patel by 3-0 frames.

Chandigarh's Ranveer Duggal continued his winning streak in another quarter final by defeating Umar-Ul-Islam of Jammu and Kashmir by 3-0 frames.

In the last quarterfinal match, Maharashtra's Sumehr Mago defeated Karnataka's Mayank Karthik by 3-1 frames to book the spot in the semi-finals.

Shayan displayed his graceful and precise potting, controlled rhythm to defeat Sai by 66 -13, 39-62, 79-38 and 64-17 points.

On the other hand, in the Vibhas-Dhruv match, Vibhas chalked up a break of 58 in the first frame, a break of 42 in the second frame, and a break of 48 in the third frame, not providing any opportunity to Dhruv.

In the first frame of Ranveer-Omar's match, both the rivals seemed under pressure. Finally, seizing an opportunity, Ranveer won the first frame.

He then appeared in his take, and in the two successive frames, he did not give Umar any chance to show his skills and win the match.

Sumehr-Mayank's match was tied at 1-1, with Mayank pocketing the deciding black ball and winning the third frame, reducing Sumehr's lead.

But in the fourth frame, Sumehr, pressuring Mayank, got both the frame and the match in his favor.

The qualifying rounds of Junior Snooker began with Bharat Tapadia of Karnataka defeating Sham Alvin of Tamil Nadu by 63 -38, 57 -48, 39-60, and 61-25 points.

Mohammad Zahid Ullah Khan of Telangana defeated Astitva Kumar of Uttar Pradesh as Mohammad Jawahuddin of Telangana defeated Parth Paresh Patel of Gujarat.

Maha cueist Kreish Gurbaxani was seen playing with full enthusiasm in the junior billiards section and without giving any chance to his Maha mate Sumehr Mago. He won the semi-final round-robin stage of billiards defeating him by considerable points of 562 -133.

Defending National Junior Billiards Champion Ryan Razmi made a solid break to ensure his place in the semi-final. In another quarter-final match, Digvijay Kadia of Haryana defeated statemate Rajat Sharma 411 -263 points to enter the semis and Chandigarhís Ranveer Duggal defeated Mahaís Shayan Razmi by 394 -307 points in a struggle to seal his place in the semi-finals.

