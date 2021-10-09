Bhopal: MPPSC releases score card and OMR sheets

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the results and OMR sheets of the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination, 2020, on Saturday.

The commission has not declared the cut-off of the examination with the results and it is, probably, for the first time when results were declared without cut-off marks. Cut-off marks have not been declared as the conditions are not clear about OBC reservation. The MPPSC will release the cut-off marks after a few days.The examination was conducted on July 25 in 52 districts and over 3.4 lakh aspirants appeared for the examination.The results were prepared by the Public Service Commission a few days ago, but were declared as conditions about OBC reservation are not clear. The matter of increasing Other Backward Caste reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent is pending with the court.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:36 PM IST