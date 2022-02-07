Bhopal: MP CM announces to establish Music College in Indore after late Lata Mangeshkar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to establish a music college in Indore after Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar.
The melody queen, who was suffering from illness, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai for the past several days. She breathed her last at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday.
Chief Minister, Chouhan on Monday planted a sampling in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar here at smart park in Bhopal.
He told the journalists that the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to establish a music college after Lata Mangeshkar. “She was born in Indore. We have decided to open a music college after her name. A museum will also be established in Indore, where all songs sung by her will be available. Besides, a statue of Lata Mangeshkar will be established in Indore,” Chouhan said.
He added that the Lata Mangeshkar Award would now be given on her birthday, every year.
