Bhopal: Four arrested for hacking social media accounts to dupe victims' friends

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Crime Branch nabbed four youths from Shajapur for duping people after hacking their Instagram IDs on Wednesday. One of the accused is a Class X pass. They used to target those people who set their mobile numbers as their passwords. The accused have also confessed to hacking more than 50 Gmail accounts of the people. The accused are being questioned further.

DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal said that three complainants named Raja Rana, Sourabh Baradia and Ayush Hanumant had lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch that their Instagram IDs were hacked by unidentified men. After hacking their accounts the hacker was demanding money from their friends after sending messages to them using the complainants’ IDs.

A team of Crime Branch officials arrested four persons named Rajkumar Madavadiya, Balram alias Ballu, Ajay Chandrawanshi and Paramveer alias Param, the residents of Shajapur district.

According to DCP Agrawal, accused Rajkumar informed that he has only studied up to Class 10. He worked at an e-commerce company in 2019-2020 as a loader. Presently, he was unemployed and was searching for a job. He later got an idea to dupe people by hacking their social media accounts.

The accused allegedly informed the police that they used to target the social media accounts of those people who set their mobile numbers as their passwords. So far, the accused confessed to hacking more than 50 Gmail accounts and more than 25 Instagram IDs of the people.

The accused used to send messages to the friends of the people from their IDs asking them to send money to them. The accused sent the QR Codes of their Phonepe, Paytm and Google Pay accounts. According to the police, the accused have duped more than 25 people so far. The accused were handed over to the Kanadiya police station staff for further investigation.

The Crime Branch officials urged people not to set their mobile numbers or names as their passwords of the social media account to avoid such frauds.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 12:05 AM IST