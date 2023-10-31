Bhopal: BSF Celebrates National Unity Day With Run For Unity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of the Central School of Weapon and Tactics (CSWT) celebrated National Unity Day on Tuesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A Run for Unity was organised with a view to spread the message of national unity. The ĹRun for Unityĺ started from the CSWT BSF Campus near airport at Bijasan Road. The team consisting of more than 350 BSF personnel led by Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, Inspector General, STC & CSWT BSF Indore participated in the Unity Run.

The participants passed through various parts of the city displaying banners & flex boards and chanting slogans such as 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai hind'. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge-taking ceremony was also organised in which Kuldeep Kumar Gulia recited the oath to maintain the unity, integrity and security of the nation. All officers, subordinate officers and more than 350 Jawans attended the oath ceremony.

Every year, the Government of India observes 31st October, the birth anniversary of late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as 'National Unity Day' all over the country, since 2014. It is celebrated as a special day to foster and reinforce our dedication to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity and security of our nation as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had played a crucial role in the integration of India.

