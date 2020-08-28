Bhopal: Administration announces 85 centers in 19 zones for Ganesh idol immersion

Bhopal: In view of the corona, Ganesh idols cannot be immersed in the river and ponds in public. However, the administration has made arrangements for immersion at 85 centers in 19 zones.

On Saturday, there will be no more processions on Dol Gyrus, but people will be able to visit these centers and give their Ganesh idols. However, under the 'Mere Ganesh Mere Ghar' campaign, the administration has appealed to people to immerse the idols in their own house.

Guidelines for Ganesh idol immersion:

• Immerse the idols at home or at the selected place

• There will be neither pandals nor any programs in public.

• Restrictions on all types of religious processions and rallies.

• DJ etc. also not allowed to play.

The meeting of the District Crisis Management Group was held a day ago under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Assembly, Rameshwar Sharma. In the coming time, it has been banned to organize festivals of all religions in public places. No one will be allowed to organize any fair, procession, procession on the intersections and roads. People have also been prohibited from going to the ghats for Ganesh immersion. In such a situation, the Municipal Corporation has now built idol immersion centers in every ward.

The district collector, on Friday, issued the guidelines for the immersion of the idol.