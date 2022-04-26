Bhopal: 6 out of 12 companies turn up for recruitment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only six companies out of 12 turned up to recruit youths at the job fair held at the district employment office here on Monday. The job fair was organised at Idgah Hills.

Twelve companies had announced to participate but six of them turned up at the job fair, said the district employment officer KS Malviya. The six companies, which came to recruit youths offered jobs but low packages disappointed them, said Shubham Uike, who had registered for the fair.

Uike said that he had attended previous job fairs too but the salaries offered didnít match his expectation. He had come to Bhopal from Vidisha to attend the job fair, which cost him Rs 500 on transportation and other expenses.

The companies were offering a monthly package of Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000, he said. Another applicant, Shivank Shrivastav, said, Apart from the low package the postings too were far from the city. While living in a far off city, we will not be able to meet food expenses need and pay rent, let alone travelling or running a household.

Employment officer Malviya said, The companies have their own criteria of offering salaries. We canít do much. We will soon organise a mega job fair. He said they were in the process of collecting the data on how many seekers got jobs.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:08 AM IST