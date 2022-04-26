Bhopal: Incorporate security warning feature in software, ADG tells companies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A WhatsApp group will be created by the state cyber police, in which all the nodal officers of e-commerce and payment gateway companies will be members. The messages related to up gradation of software and cyber fraud will be shared in the group, said additional director general of police (cyber) Yogesh Deshmukh.

The state cyber headquarters had organised an interactive session with nodal officers of major e-commerce and payment gateway companies here on Monday.

The motive of the session was to share the new challenges of cyber crime, seek better coordination in crime investigation, speedy exchange of information, prevent cyber crimes.

The ADG Deshmukh said that senior police officials of state cyber wing would be made incharge of WhatsApp group. ìIn the group, no good morning and happy birthday message will be posted,î he remarked.

At the meeting, the ADG asked the officials to give quick response on cyber crimes so that immediate relief can be provided to victims. Besides, it will help to block offers of fake loan advertisements, keep strict vigil on online purchase and sale of prohibited items such as narcotics, illegal weapons through e-commerce platforms.

He suggested that the companies should prepare Apps, which issue warning if someone tries to steal the hard earned money of people. The official from Spice Money informed that their payment wallet has a warning feature.

The meeting was attended by country's largest e-commerce platform payment gateways and payment wallet companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, GoI Beebo, Alibaba, PhonePe, Paytm, Spice Money, Aeron Po Cash Fee, PayU, Citrus Payment. Besides, Nodal Officers of Blue Dart Express were present while Nodal Officers of Olamani, NPCI, Cred, PayPal, Zomato were present online at the meeting. According to ADG, officials and employees of cyber ?police will wear special uniform every Monday.

