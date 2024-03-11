Bhojshala: Temple Or Mosque? Indore HC Bench Allows ASI Survey Of Dhar's Disputed Bhojshala To Reveal Its True Identity

Dhar Bhojshala |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has allowed the Archaeological Survey (ASI) Survey of disputed Bhojshala in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Hindus revere the Bhojshala as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while Muslims consider it a mosque.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain shared the court order in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In February this year, a Hindu organization had approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court here seeking a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a time-bound "scientific investigation" of the disputed monument of Bhojshala in the adjoining Dhar district which it claimed to be a temple of Goddess Vagdevi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Five-member expert committee

A bench of Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Devnarayan Mishra ordered a proper documented report on the survey prepared by an Expert Committee of five or more senior officers of the ASI, led by Director General or Additional Director General of the ASI, should be submitted to the court within six weeks.

Court directs GPR-GPS survey

In its order, the High Court has directed a complete scientific investigation, survey and excavation through adoption of latest methods, techniques and modes of GPR-GPS survey of the site in question constituting the disputed Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal Maula Mosque complex.

The court has directed a detailed scientific investigation to be conducted by adopting carbon dating method for ascertaining the age, life of various structures both above and beneath the site.

Right to worship to be considered after report

The court has mentioned in the order that the right to worship and perform rituals in the disputed premises will be considered and determined only after receipt of the aforementioned report from the Expert Committee. "The issue relating to validity of the wakf created on the disputed complex; that of granting the relief in the writ proceedings or relegating the petitioners to the Civil Suit for claiming those reliefs will all be determined and adjudicated post the receipt of report from the Five Member Committee of the ASI as aforementioned.