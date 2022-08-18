Bhikangaon: Capital punishment demanded in case of man killed by neighbours

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Family members and relatives of Shyamlal who had died while undergoing treatment in Indore have demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Earlier on August 9, Shyamlal was attacked grievously by his neighbours. He was referred to Indore for treatment, where he died while undergoing treatment. The incident occurred at Bhatalpura village under the Bhikangaon police station limit.

Bhim Army and Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti also joined the protest and demanded speedy action in the matter, failing which they threatened to launch a massive stir.

The police arrested five accused involved in the crime, including one minor. All of them were produced in court and sent to jail.

Those who were arrested include, Gulabbai Munna, 50, Munna Babu, 55, Dharmendra Munna, 24, Shailendra Munna, 21, and a 17-year-old minor. All accused are from Bhatalpura village.

Meanwhile, after the incident, the agitated family members and villagers had blocked the Khandwa-Khargone road.

On Thursday, the relatives of the deceased and the villagers took out a rally in Bhikangaon demanding the execution of the killers and demolishing their houses with bulldozers.

The villagers also demanded Rs 50 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of the deceased.

Villagers and family members submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Dr Nidhi Verma addressing the sub-divisional magistrate and demanded speedy action in this matter.