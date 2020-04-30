Beauty tips to keep your skin glowing in lockdown

For the last 40 days, every morning we get up and spend all our time finishing work and chores. This is not just monotonous, but at times depressing as we miss those compliments from colleagues, the excitement of going out and occasion special dates.

While we love dressing up and cleaning up for special days, often dressing and cleaning up can also make our regular day special. During the lockdown, lack of grooming and self-care is known to affect our mood more than we realise.

A poll of 1,800 women in UK during lockdown revealed that 80 per cent of women admitting that wearing make-up and self-care helps them feel good about themselves.

With rising temperatures, it is normal for people to struggle with dryness and tanning. Since access to moisturisers and other skincare products is limited, beauty experts shared some self-care tips that can help you feel calm, happy and beautiful at home.

Beat summer blues

Removing Tan: Blend honey and lemon to make a face mask. Keep it on for 10 to 15 minutes and wash. Lemon has vitamin C which is good in antioxidants and also antimicrobial properties. It reduces tanning and pigmentation. Honey is naturally antibacterial and full of antioxidants.

Cool skin with cucumber: Grate a full peeled cucumber and boil it for 5-10 mins on medium flame. Use it with a cotton swab and apply all over the face and let it get absorbed in the skin.

Prevent wrinkles with moisture: You can use organic coconut oil for dry skin. For normal skin, you can use a part of glycerine and lemon with rose water.

Ubtan: Using besan, sandal powder, turmeric, honey and curd form a paste. Steam your face and apply the ubtan for 10 to 15 minutes.

Homemade waxing: Mix just 1 cup of sugar, quarter cup lemon juice, and half cup water. Keeping it on low flame, mix until the paste becomes thick and slime. Once this paste cools down a little you can take it hand and directly apply on the area where you need to wax. Apply the wax in the opposite direction of hair growth, and you can spread it as it stretches. And pull the wax out in the direction of hair growth holding the skin taut.

- Akanksha Agrawal, celebrity makeup and hair artist

Clean & Nourish to feel good

Hair mask: Blend banana with or without peel with egg, mustard oil. Other option is using just curd or eggs if you don’t have banana or oil. Apply for 20 to 30 minutes and wash away.

Easy cleansing: massage with raw milk or yogurt

Rejuvenate skin with Scrub: Blend masur daal, soyabean, turmeric, khas khas. For dry skin add honey and for oil add egg white. Using the scrub softly to remove deadskin.

Tone skin with rose water or chilled normal water

Nourish with Vitamin E: massage with a blend fresh cream (malai) with seasonal fruit pulp and almond oil.

Cool down with Multani soil can be used as face pack. Dry fruit face pack can be prepared using dry fruit powder and milk.

- Seema Soni, beauty expert

Revive youthful skin & hair

Reduce wrinkles: apply paste of besan (gramflour) and cucumber for 20 minutes.

Reduce acne: Antioxidants in onions may help reduce inflammations that are implicated in acne. Blend onion and take out its extract. Apply the extract on affected area or complete face.

Rehydrate skin: Apply a paste of besan, honey, raw milk and turmeric.

Frizz-free hair: Try this simple, quick and easy-to-make spray. Take slices of two lemon and simmer in two cups of water until it reduces to half the amount. Pour the liquid into a bottle and spray on your hair.

- Beautician Garima Gupta

Potato, onion & lentils for beauty

Hair Spa: Blend potato or onion or tuar daal, honey and yogurt. Apply on hair for 25 minutes. Apply wet towel and then wash.

Dry skin: Blend cream with Tuar daal and passage for 15 minutes.

Natural bleach: Form a paste using Grated potato, rose water, lemon juice (for oily skin type)or honey (for dry skin type). Apply paste for 15 minutes.

Remove uneven hair: Form a paste of urad daal, yogurt and oil. Apply for 25 minutes, remove roughly when dry.

Coffee facial: coffee and oil blend to massage face for a natural glow.

- Jini Dewaliya, beauty trainer