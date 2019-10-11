Barwani: Yukti Corner inaugurated at PHC

Barwani: A Yukti Corner has been set up in the premises of primary health center (PHC), and the officials here endeavour to provide help for 21 types of disabilities, addiction to alcohol or cigarettes, rehabilitation of elderly, education of special children and other facilities for the specially abled and elderly through this space.

The corner was inaugurated by sarpanch Rekha Badole in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. Addressing the gathered here, she said, “This is a humanitarian effort made by all of us and will require all of us to work for its success. It has also been made possible only due to the help provided by medical officer Dr Arun Mohrani and chief medical and health officer Dr Anita Singhare.”

The idea is being promoted with the caption, Hamara Swasthya, Hamara Dayitva. A vigilance committee to keep an eye on the working of the corner has also been formed and includes former sarpanch Manohar Badole and district MGCA member Sachin Dubey.