Barwani: Toofan jeep carrying liquor bottles meets with an accident, villagers make merry

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In the country, people are mad about alcohol and all things prohibited. So when a Toofan jeep loaded with alcohol met with a head-on collision with a car and the news spread, all hell broke loose with people flocking from everywhere to grab the 'free' alcohol.

The accident happened on Wednesday morning on the bridge over the Narmada river near Kasrawad village in Barwani district after a Toofan jeep carrying liquor bottles skidded off the road and met head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction.

Allegedly the jeep was carrying an illegal supply of liquor, and its unfortunate accident prompted the locals to flee with bottles strewn on the road beside the mangled vehicle.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, in which delighted passersby were seen looting bottles of beer and whiskey, even as police personnel chased them away.

However, the looting did not last for long as the police team from Barwani Kotwali immediately rushed to the scene and took charge. The police team evacuated a woman and child from the car and sent them to the district hospital as they had suffered some minor injuries. Before the arrival of the police, the jeep driver had fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind. After the accident, a large number of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the bridge.

Police added that though the driver of the jeep fled the spot the vehicle has been seized and a case has been registered. Police are now investigating the source and destination of the illegal consignment.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:02 PM IST