e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: To impress girl friend, minor turns vehicle lifter

Bhopal: To impress girl friend, minor turns vehicle lifter

The police station incharge DP Singh told Free Press that during a routine vehicle check drive on Tuesday, a youth riding a scooter was stopped by police. When asked to produce papers, he had no proper explanation.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:32 PM IST

Representative Pic |
Representative Pic |
Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To give a joy ride to his girl friend, a 16-year old boy became head of a two-wheeler lifter gang. The Bairagarh police have detained three minors who are involved in vehicle lifting, said the police on Tuesday.

The police station incharge DP Singh told Free Press that during a routine vehicle check drive on Tuesday, a youth riding a scooter was stopped by police. When asked to produce papers, he had no proper explanation.

The police searched the vehicle number on government website and found the scooter to be stolen and its case was registered at Bairagarh police station. The accused was brought to police station and when questioned, he confessed to committing crime.

He also revealed names of his two associates who were detained later. They are also minors. The police have seized as many as seven scooters worth Rs 4.50 lakh parked at different places. The police also came to know that kingpin of crime was a habitual offender. More than a dozen cases of vehicle lifting were registered against him at Bairagarh and Kohefiza police station.

The police also came to know that the kingpin has a girl friend and to impress her with new scooters, he became a vehicle lifter and gained expertise in breaking the lock in seconds.

Interestingly, the gang always stole the scooter which were either black or white in colour.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Cops arrest two vehicle lifters, seize 9 motorcycles Mumbai: Cops arrest two vehicle lifters, seize 9 motorcycles

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:32 PM IST