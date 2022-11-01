Barwani: Siblings arrested for cultivating cannabis on cotton fields

Representational image |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons have been arrested for cultivating cannabis in Pati village of Barwani district on Tuesday.

Police have seized 6.97 quintals of cannabis from these accused, which has an estimated market value of more than Rs 69 lakhs. They were cultivating ganja on cotton fields.

Under the drug de-addiction campaign, Pati station in-charge Ramkrishna Louvanshi formed a team to check illegal drugs in Pati police station area. On a tip from an informer, police raided the fields of accused brothers Sardar and Sarpiya. They found large quantities of cannabis being cultivated on the land.

SP Deepak Kumar Shukla said that the Pati police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and arrested both the accused who are residents of Kandra village. From their possession, 836 ganja plants weighing more than 6 quintals have been confiscated. Police are also checking the criminal record of the accused.