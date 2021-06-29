Barwani: Ration kits distributed to needy in Palsud, surrounding areas

Palsud (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): Ration kits were distributed in Palsud by Seva Bharti in association with Reliance Foundation to a large number of needy people on Saturday.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer Deepak Sharma said ration kits were provided to needy families by Reliance Foundation. These kits were handed over to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Seva Bharti whose volunteers distributed kits to needy during corona pandemic when commoners faced several problems.

The workers of Seva Bharti distributed kits after preparing a list of needy people. He also said pandemic is not over yet and Covid protocol should be followed by all.

The ration kits were distributed to people who are financially backward and are daily wagers. The distribution is still on in Palsud and nearby villages and settlements.

Those who have contributed to distribution work include Santosh Baghel, Seva Bharti workers Ravindra Gole, Tarun Gole, Yogesh Sharma and Durgesh Pandey.