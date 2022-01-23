Barwani: Rain damages maize crop in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain lashed Barwani district on Saturday night causing heavy damage to the maize crop.

Farmers whose fields have suffered heavy crop loss due to the storm are now anticipating the state government to conduct a survey and compensate them for the loss.

Kailash Rathore a farmer from Gonpura village on Rajpur block said that the area witnessed heavy storm and rain early on Sunday. Scores of farmers claimed that they lost their crop.

The farmers are worried after assessing the damage caused by the storm and rain. Kailash of Rangaon Road told that on Saturday there was a wind storm in which the entire crop was damaged. Kailash sowed maize crop on his two acres spending Rs 40 to 50 thousand, but now he has lost the crop to the storm.

Farmers here are demanding immediate crop survey so that they could get crop insurance amount or compensation.

They said that being small farmers they would not be able to prepare for the next crop unless compensation from either an insurance company or government is paid for their crop loss.

They have informed the patwari about the crop loss. Patwari said that on Monday he would inspect the field to assess the loss.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Coaching class director loses lakhs to loan fraudster

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:11 PM IST