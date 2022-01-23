Bhopal: Coaching class director loses lakhs to loan fraudster

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh Sevaniya police registered the case against the two loan fraudsters on Friday evening following complaints made by loan seekers.

More than 100 loan seekers were cheated by the fraudsters in the name of loan processing fee.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Amit Kumar Mishra told Free Press that preliminary investigation revealed that Ritesh Gupta, who posed as a manager of a finance company, and Baldeen Rajak who posed as a company employee, were involved in luring people to provide loans.

A director of coaching classes filed the complaint with police that a person visited his office and offered loan from a financing company. He met company manager Ritesh Gupta. After discussion, he was convinced that he will get the loan. He needed Rs 15 crore.

He also deposited the documents required by the company and also deposited the amount of Rs 1.10 lakh as fees.

He had transferred the amount through online process. After depositing the fees, he was told that his loan has been sanctioned and he was asked to deposit Rs 5.85 lakh as processing fee. He deposited the amount.

It was promised that after depositing the amount, he will get loan amount in his account within 15 days. But when he did not get loan, he called company manager Ritesh Gupta who ignored the phone calls. When he realised that he was cheated, he lodged complaint with police.

The ASP further added that as many as 10 people filed case against the finance company. The police have registered the case against the under Sections 420 and 406 of IPC and have launched the manhunt to arrest the accused of the case.

