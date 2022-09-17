Barwani: PWD and NVDA officials inspect newly built culvert

Representative Photo |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): PWD and NVDA's EE undertook an inspection of the newly built culvert connecting Bagud to Mardaniya Road on Saturday. This comes after the complaint of farmers regarding culvert being submerged in backwaters of the swelling Narmada River, adding to inconvenience for the commuters.

Earlier, residents complained of cracks developed on the culvert situated at Bagud village of Barwani district, due to flooding in the region.

The collector instructed EE KN Prajapati of PWD and EE SS Chongad of NVDA to inspect the culvert and submit a report at the earliest. Following instructions, officers inspected the culvert and submitted their report.

The report states that water has seeped through the hole due to incomplete construction of the culvert. No damage or crack has been found in the culvert whereas the protection wall was found to be under constructed. The construction agency has been instructed to complete the task, within a period of a month. Notably, the district has received 14.8 mm of rain in a span of 24 hours. The district has received 697.8 mm of rain since June 1.

Read Also Barwani: Newly built culvert submerged in Narmada backwater