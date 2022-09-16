Barwani: Newly built culvert submerged in Narmada backwater

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A newly built culvert under Sardar Sarovar project submerged in backwaters of Narmada River on Thursday as Narmada swelled. The water level of the river increased due to rain which has continued for the past few days. Due to flooding, the lone road in the region got blocked, adding inconvenience for the commuters.

A few days ago, residents complained of cracks developed on a newly built culvert situated at Bagud village of Barwani district due to the use of sub-quality construction materials. When Public Works Departmentís executive engineer SS Chongad was contacted in this regard, he promised that repair work would be undertaken after proper investigation.

The culvert was built by Narmada Valley Development Authority in Mardaniya village of Bagud village of Barwani district around 1.5 years ago.

It is estimated that the water level may go up further due to incessant rains in the region. In such a situation, vehicular movement will be completely blocked, causing great inconvenience to commuters, especially farmers of the region.