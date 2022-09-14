Barwani: Cracks appear on newly-built culvert on Narmada Parikrama Marg

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Cracks have been developed on a newly built culvert on the backwaters of Narmada River in Bagud village of Barwani district, due to use of sub-standard construction material. The culvert may collapse anytime.

This culvert was recently built by Narmada Valley Development Authority in Mardaniya village of Bagud village of Barwani district around 1.5 years ago and falls on Narmada Parikrama Marg. Due to flooding of Narmada Backwater in the region, the lone road used to get blocked, adding to the inconvenience of the devotees and commuters. In view of this, the culvert was constructed around 1.5 to 2 years ago.

The culvert will be submerged if the water level rises above 138.68 meters. When Public Works Department's executive engineer SS Chongad was contacted in this regard, he said he did not have any information regarding cracks in the culvert. He said proper repair work would be taken after a proper investigation.

Read Also Indore Municipal Corporation to name garden after Umesh Sharma